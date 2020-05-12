Putin’s Spokesman Dmitry Peskov hospitalized with Covid-19

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has confirmed that he has contracted the coronavirus, Sputnik reports.

He has become the latest top Russian figure to come down with COVID-19. Last week, Russia’s Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova tested positive for the virus, but said she was manifesting mild symptoms.

“Yes, I have fallen ill. I’m undergoing treatment”, Peskov said, adding that he is currently in hospital.

On 30 April, Russia’s new Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced that he had contracted the coronavirus and was self-isolating.

Later on, Russian Minister of Construction Industry, Housing, and Utilities Vladimir Yakushev was taken to hospital after his coronavirus test returned positive. Deputy Minister Dmitry Volkov also tested positive for COVID-19.

Russia has registered 232,243 coronavirus cases and 2,116 fatalities, according to the data provided by the response centre on 12 May at 10:35.