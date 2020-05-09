May 9 is Victory Day: Armenians in WWII

Today marks the 75th anniversary of Victory in World War II. Seventy-five years ago today, the last remnants of the Nazi regime unconditionally surrendered to the Allied Powers.

About 600,000 Armenians participated in the war, and only half returned home.

Six Armenian national divisions participated in the Great Patriotic War, five of which were formed after the outbreak of hostilities.

Victoriously, the Soviet divisions formed in the Armenian SSR and the Armenian fighters enlisted in Soviet troops paraded to Europe. Many ended their glorious journey in Warsaw, Prague and Vienna.

Members of the glorified Tamanyan Division marked the fall of the Third Reich by performing the Armenia Kochari folk dance under the walls of the defeated Reichstag in Berlin.

75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War! Հայրենական Մեծ պատերազմին մասնակցեցին հայկական 🇦🇲 ազգային 6 դիվիզիաներ, որոնցից հինգը ձևավորվել էին պատերազմի սկսելուց անմիջապես հետո:Հայկական դիվիզիաները և հայ մարտիկները խորհրդային ուժերի կազմում հաղթական շքերթով մտան Եվրոպա՝ ֆաշիստական լծից ազատագրելով երկրներ և ժողովուրդների: Շատերն իրենց փառահեղ ուղին ավարտեցին Վարշավայում, Պրահայում և Վիեննայում: Փառահեղ Թամանյան դիվիզիայի մարտիկները Բեռլինի գրավումը տոնեցին ջախջախված Ռեյխստագի պատերի տակ ազգային «Քոչարին» պարելով:Six Armenian 🇦🇲 national divisions participated in the Great #PatrioticWar, five of which were formed after the outbreak of hostilities.Victoriously, the #Soviet divisions formed in the Armenian #SSR and the Armenian fighters enlisted in Soviet troops paraded to Europe. Many have ended their glorious journey in #Warsaw, #Prague and #Vienna. The members of the glorified Tamanyan Division marked the fall of the Third Reich by performing the #Armenia Kochari folk dance under the walls of the defeated #Reichstag in #Berlin.#Victory75 Gepostet von Armenia am Mittwoch, 6. Mai 2020

The names of the Armenian marshals are eternally inscribed in history books.

During the Patriotic War, the Armenian people gave the Soviet Union three marshals of the armed forces, one marshal of the Soviet Union and one admiral of the Soviet Union.

75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War! Among the immortal names of the commanders of the Great Patriotic War, the names of the Armenian marshals are eternally inscribed in history books.During the Patriotic War, the Armenian people gave the Soviet Union three marshals of the armed forces, one marshal of the Soviet Union and one admiral of the Soviet Union.#Victory75 Gepostet von Armenia am Donnerstag, 7. Mai 2020

More than 60 Armenian generals commanded the fronts of the war. At the end of the war, 83 officers received the ranks of general.