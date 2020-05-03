320 health workers have contracted Covid-19 in Armenia

Armenia’s Health Minister informs that 320 health workers have contracted the coronavirus. This makes 13.4% of the 2,386 total cases reported so far.

“This is very painful, but also inevitable,” Arsen Torosyan said in a Facebook post.

“You can probably imagine how difficult it is for the healthcare system to treat or isolate a person who has to treat patients with coronavirus disease. And given the length of the disease, health care workers are unable to work for a very long time,” Torosyan added.

Fortunately, he said, no deaths have been reported among health workers, also thanks to the Ministry’s recommendation that those over the age of 60 with chronic diseases stay at home as much as possible.

“Of course, this further complicates the situation, as many health care providers are unable to help their younger and healthier colleagues fight for the lives of patients, increasing their workload and the risk in which they work,” the Minister said.

Armenia has so far confirmed 2,386 cases of Covid-19, 1,035 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital, 35 deaths have been reported.