Armenia’s Artur Aleksanyan clinches gold at European Championship

Armenian Greco-Roman wrestler Artur Aleksanyan (97 kg) defeated Italy’s Nikoloz Kakhelashvili to win gold at the European Championships under way in Rome, Italy.

In total, the Armenian athletes won two gold and two bronze medals at the Championships.

Artur Aleksanyan and Gevorg Gharibyan claimed gold medals, while Karen Aslanyan and Karapet Chalyan won the bronze.

Nicknamed the “White Bear,” Aleksanyan is now a five-time European Champion.

He won a bronze medal at 2012 Olympics and was crowned Olympic Champion in 2016.

In November 2019 he was named UNICEF National Ambassador for Armenia.