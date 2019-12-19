Security officer killed in deadly Moscow shooting

At least one person has been killed and five wounded in a shooting at the headquarters of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) in central Moscow, Russian media say.

One member of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) was killed on Thursday in a shootout in downtown Moscow, TASS quotes the FSB as saying.

Earlier, the FSB informed that the shooter who opened fire in downtown Moscow was killed. The Moscow police temporarily stopped traffic in the area, with buses in central Moscow following a modified route.

The Moscow metro warned that entry and exit to Lubyanka metro station might be restricted under instructions from the police.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had been briefed about the incident, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.