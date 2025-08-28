Armenian diplomats review key infrastructure projects in Syunik

The heads of the MFA central apparatus and Armenia’s diplomatic missions visited several newly constructed infrastructure projects in Syunik.

Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Davit Khudatyan briefed the diplomats on the ongoing works along the southern section of the North-South transport corridor, highlighting the construction of a new tunnel and bridges on the Agarak–Kajaran road segment.

At the Armenia–Iran border, the diplomats were also introduced to projects aimed at expanding the checkpoint and building a second bridge.