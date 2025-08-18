PoliticsTop

Armenia, Azerbaijan to jointly nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email August 18, 2025, 18:14
Armenia and Azerbaijan will jointly nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an address to the nation.

Speaking about the US-brokered peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Prime Minister praised the “significant role played by President Trump and his administration.”

“Peace has been established between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The contribution of US President Donald Trump and his administration has been crucial. For this reason, together with the President of Azerbaijan, we have decided to submit a joint application to the Norwegian Nobel Committee,” Pashinyan said.

