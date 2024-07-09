Israeli strike on Gaza camp kills 29, hospital says

At least 29 Palestinians have been killed and dozens wounded in an Israeli air strike on a camp for displaced people outside a school in southern Gaza, the BBC reports.

Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry said the strike hit next to the gate of al-Awda school in the town of Abasan al-Kabira, east of the city of Khan Younis, and put the initial death toll at 25.

One video showed more than a dozen dead and seriously wounded people, including several children, on the floor of a local hospital.

The Israeli military said it was looking into the reports, which come a week after it ordered civilians to evacuate Abasan al-Kabira and other areas in eastern Khan Younis, prompting tens of thousands to flee.

One source at the Nasser hospital, where the injured were taken, said they expected the number of dead to increase.

This is the fourth attack on or near to schools sheltering displaced people in the past four days.

The Israeli military said it carried out the first three strikes because Hamas politicians, police officers and fighters were using them as bases.

On Saturday, 16 people were killed in a strike on a UN-run school in the urban Nuseirat refugee camp, in central Gaza, which was home to about 2,000 displaced people, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

A strike on a church-run school in Gaza City the following day killed a senior Hamas government official and three other people, local sources said.

And on Monday night, several people were reportedly wounded in a strike on another UN-run school in Nuseirat.