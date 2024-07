A phone conversation took place between Nikol Pashinyan and Masoud Pezeshkian

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a phone conversation with the newly elected President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian.

The Prime Minister congratulated the President of Iran on the victory in the elections and wished him an effective tenure.

The interlocutors reaffirmed their commitment to the agreements previously reached at the interstate level. The parties have agreed to meet on an upcoming opportunity.