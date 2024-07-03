The delegation led by Senator Wicker visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex

On July 3, the congressional delegation led by the U.S. Senator Roger Wicker accompanied by the Chair of the RA NA Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Sargis Khandanyan and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the United States of America Lilit Makunts visited Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex.

As reported by the RA National Assembly, the members of the delegation laid a wreath and flowers at the immortal fire that perpetuates the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide, to honor the memory of the Holy Martyrs.