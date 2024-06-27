Euro 2024: Georgia stun Portugal to reach Last 16

Georgia made history and reached their first major tournament knockout stage with victory over Portugal at Euro 2024, the BBC reports.

Portugal had already won the group, but were shocked in their final group stage game before the clock struck two minutes as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia drilled a low shot past Diogo Costa.

That goal came as Georgia hit Portugal on the break after overturning possession and set the tone for how much of the rest of the night would play out.

The underdogs did not require dominance and made their chances count as Georges Mikautadze delivered from the spot when they were handed a second-half penalty to further propel Georgia to their shock success.

Few opportunities came Georgia’s way, but few of any real danger were handed to Portugal; the underdogs held their shape to perfection and caused the Group F winners to become increasingly frustrated.

By beating Portugal, the Euros’ lowest-ranked team caused an unlikely upset and created a night to remember in their debut major tournament. They will now play Spain in the last 16, while Portugal take on Slovenia.