Armenian students win eight medals at 4th International Applied Biology Olympiad

Armenian representatives won 2 gold, 5 silver and 1 bronze medals at the 4th International Applied Biology Olympiad (IABO) held on June 20-23 in Bali, Indonesia.

All eight students representing the three educational centers of Armenia won medals.

The Armenian team was led by Vahagn Gevorgyan, a biology teacher at Quantum college.

11th-grade student of Quantum College Aram Kerobyan and 10th-grade student of YSU STEM School Mariam Galstyan won gold medals. Silver medals were won by Ara Melkonyan and Hrachya Sevoyan, 11th grade students of Quantum College. Ani Gevorgyan, 9th grade student of Quantum College, Nane Ananikyan, 10th grade student of YSU STEM School, and 10th grade student of Hrazdan High School No. 10, Ellen Danielyan. Hayk Harutyunyan, a student of the 10th grade of Quantum College, won a bronze medal.

The students had previously participated in the online format and passed the preliminary two rounds and had the opportunity to participate in the final round.

More than 100 students from Armenia, US, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Nepal and Philippines participated in the final round.