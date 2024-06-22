Jordan welcomes recognition of the State of Palestine by Armenia

On June 21, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with Ayman Safadi, the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

The interlocutors discussed regional issues.

The Deputy Prime Minister of Jordan welcomed Armenia’s recognition of the State of Palestine as a step in line with the norms of international law and efforts to establish lasting peace in the region.

The Foreign Minister of Armenia emphasized the principled approach of the Republic of Armenia in this matter, which was also manifested in the voting of the Republic of Armenia on the international platforms in support of the “two-state” solution and the legitimate aspirations of the two peoples.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Ayman Safadi exchanged views on the latest developments in the Middle East and South Caucasus and touched upon other issues of mutual interest.