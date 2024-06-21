Azerbaijan hands over the remains of two soldiers to Armenia – NSS

On June 21, the Azerbaijani side handed over to the Armenian side the remains of two Armenian servicemen who supposedly died during the two-day combat operations in September 2022, the National Security Service informs.
