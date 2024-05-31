Karen Vardanyan donated 118 million drams to the National Center for Burns for the medical equipment

On the occasion of June 1, Children’s rights protection day, the Pediatric intensive care unit of the «National Center for Burns» of the RA Ministry of Health, has been equipped with modern European and American medical equipment. Thanks to the financial support of benefactor Karen Vardanyan, the Center already has new operating tables and instrument trolleys, 2 anesthesia workstations, defibrillator, bronchoscope, video laryngoscope, ultrasound system, microsurgical microscope, automated immunoassay analyzer and other equipment. Benefactor Karen Vardanyan donated 118 million drams for the purchase of 21 pieces of equipment for the pediatric intensive care unit.