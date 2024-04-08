Armenian FM, CoE Secretary General discuss bilateral cooperation, regional stability

On April 8, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Marija Pejčinović Burić have discussed the bilateral partnership between Armenia and CoE and issues of regional stability.

During a meeting in Yerevan, Minister Mirzoyan emphasized the important and effective cooperation between the Republic of Armenia and the Council of Europe aimed at implementing the priorities and reforms agenda of the Armenian government in the areas of rule of law, fight against corruption and protection of human rights.

In this context, reference was made to the implementation of the Armenia-CoE Action Plan for 2023-2026. Minister Mirzoyan also emphasized the quick response of the Council of Europe after the military attack against Nagorno Karabakh by Azerbaijan in September last year and the ethnic cleansing of Nagorno Karabakh, stressing the importance of adapting the said program in order to address new challenges.

Thoughts were exchanged on addressing the mid-term and long-term needs of the rights of more than 100,000 Armenians forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh, especially the vulnerable groups. Minister Mirzoyan emphasized that the Armenian government continues its efforts in that direction, including with the support of international partners.

The Armenian Foreign Minister and the Council of Europe Secretary General referred to the steps aimed at establishing a stable and lasting peace in the South Caucasus. In this context, Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized the importance of creating an atmosphere free from hostility and the need for clear commitment in key issues.

Minister Mirzoyan presented Armenia’s approaches on two key issues in the process of normalization of relations with Azerbaijan – reaffirming of recognition of territorial integrity, inviolability of borders and unblocking of regional communication. Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized the importance of adherence to the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration, as well as the well-known principles of international law.