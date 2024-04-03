At least 9 dead, more than 900 Injured in 7.4 magnitude Taiwan earthquake

Taiwan’s strongest earthquake in 25 years has killed nine people and injured at least 900, causing building collapses, power outages and landslides on the island, and triggering initial tsunami warnings in southern Japan and the Philippines.

Dozens of people are thought to be trapped and awaiting rescue, including some in a coalmine.

The quake, given a magnitude of 7.2 by Taiwan’s earthquake monitoring agency and 7.4 by the US, struck close to Hualien, a city popular with tourists on Taiwan’s eastern coast, damaging buildings and trapping people amid aftershocks after the quake, which started at 7.58am.