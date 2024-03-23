Toll in Moscow terror attack up to 115, eleven detained

Russian authorities detained 11 people, state media reported Saturday, after gunmen stormed a concert hall in Moscow in a grisly attack that left at least 115 people dead.

Andrei Vorobyov, the governor of the Moscow region, says the number of victims in the attack on Crocus Concert Hall could still “rise significantly.”

More than 140 others were wounded and 16 of those people are still in an “extremely serious condition”, including one child, Russian authorities say.

Another 44 people are in serious condition, with a total of 107 victims being treated at hospital, the ministry says.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said four of those detained were directly involved in the attack that left the sprawling shopping mall and music venue smoldering with a collapsed roof.

Muscovites are queuing to give blood for those injured and flower tributes have been placed at the scene of the attack.