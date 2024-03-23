Less than a minute

All those responsible will be punished: Putin announces March 24 a day of mourning

In a televised address to the nation, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the attack on the Crocus City concert hall a “barbaric terrorist act.”

“Our enemies will not divide us,” he said.

Vladimir Putin thanked emergency services and special services for their efforts after last night’s attack in Moscow.

He announced a day of mourning for 24 March.

Putin said preliminary information showed some people on the Ukrainian side had prepared to let them cross the border from Russia. Kyiv had earlier said claims of Ukrainian involvement were “absurd.”

All those responsible will be punished, the President added.