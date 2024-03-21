Neuralink: Musk’s firm says first brain-chip patient plays online chess

Elon Musk’s brain-chip company Neuralink has shown its first patient moving a cursor on a computer using an implanted device, the BBC reports.

In a nine-minute livestream on X, formerly Twitter, Noland Arbaugh uses the cursor to play chess online.

Mr Arbaugh was paralyzed below the shoulders after a diving accident and received the chip implant in January.

The company’s goal is to connect human brains to computers to help tackle complex neurological conditions.

“The surgery was super easy,” Mr Arbaugh said during the presentation.

Mr Arbaugh also said that he had used the brain implant to play the video game Civilization VI. Neuralink gave him “the ability to do that again and played for eight hours straight”, he said.