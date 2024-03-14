Senator Menendez urges to hold Aliyev accountable for ethnic cleansing in Nagorno Karabakh

Senator Robert Menendez urges to hold Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev accountable for his horrific actions against Armenians in Nagorno Karabakh.

He discussed the forceful displacement of more than 100,000 Armenians with representatives of the Armenian National Committee of America.

“Yesterday, “I met with the New Jersey Members of the Armenian National Committee to discuss the forceful displacement of more than 100,000 indigenous Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh. We must hold Aliyev accountable for his horrific actions,” Menendez said in a post on X following the meeting.