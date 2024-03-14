Armenia to establish National Center for Information Security and Cryptography

To strengthen the independent in the field of information protection, the government has okayed the proposal to establish a National Center for Information Security and Cryptography State Nonprofit Organization.

In cooperation with the authorized body coordinating the implementation of information security activities, the center will implement the development of security norms for electronic management systems and information exchange processes used in state bodies, prepare appropriate methodological guidelines and organize professional courses, develop new software solutions.

In addition, the organization will carry out research in the field of information security, will cooperate with state bodies, including the authorized body coordinating the implementation of information security activities, and sectoral (competent) organizations in accordance with the procedure established by Armenian legislation.

The Ministry of High-Tech Industry will carry out the management of the organization, coordinate all decisions related to the organization with the authorized body in the field of information protection. The center will be staffed with leading experts in the field of information technologies with professional knowledge and experience and will undertake the development of appropriate solutions for the protection and secure transfer of information stored, processed and transmitted in the electronic management systems used by Armenian state administration bodies.

It will carry out research, scientific research, works in the field of information security aimed at obtaining appropriate software and hardware solutions, management of existing systems, increasing security, information protection and reliability of protected transmission. At the same time, the organization is entrusted with the paid provision of solutions, products it develops, the funds will be directed to the implementation of the statutory tasks of the organization.