Armenia, Egypt keen to expand trade and economic cooperation

On an official visit to Egypt, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with the country’s President, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

The President of Egypt welcomed the official visit of Prime Minister Pashinyan and emphasized that it will give a new impetus to the development and expansion of multi-sectoral cooperation between Egypt and Armenia. Abdel Fattah al-Sisi emphasized the fact of centuries-old close ties between the Armenian and Egyptian peoples, adding that the Armenian community of Egypt has its own role in the development of various fields.

Prime Minister Pashinyan thanked for the warm reception, adding that the Armenian government is interested in expanding and deepening relations with Egypt. The Prime Minister emphasized the expansion and deepening of trade and economic cooperation and emphasized the need to develop business ties in realizing the existing potential.

The Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Egypt discussed a number of issues related to the implementation of new joint programs in the fields of economy, infrastructure, tourism, aviation, high technologies, agriculture, environment, education, and culture.

The interlocutors also discussed issues related to the processes taking place in the regions of the South Caucasus and the Middle East. Both sides emphasized the strengthening of peace and stability and the implementation of consistent steps in that direction.

Prime Minister Pashinyan briefed his Egyptian counterpart on the details of the ongoing discussions on the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty and referred to the principled positions of the Armenian side. Reference was also made to the “Crossroads of Peace” project of the Armenian government and its principles.

Nikol Pashinyan also referred to the humanitarian problems of people forcibly displaced from Nagorno Karabakh and the steps taken by the Armenian government to solve them.

After the meeting of Nikol Pashinyan and Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, a number of documents were signed between Armenia and Egypt.

In particular, a memorandum of understanding on economic cooperation was signed between the Armenian Ministry of Economy and the Egyptian Ministry of International Cooperation.

The 2024-2026 program on scientific and technical cooperation in the field of agriculture was signed between the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Armenia and the Ministry of Agriculture and Land Improvement of Egypt.

A memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of environmental protection was signed between the Armenian and Egyptian Ministries of Environment.