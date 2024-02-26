Armenian Australian Gisele Kapterian to run for Federal Parliament

The Armenian National Committee of Australia (ANC-AU) has welcomed the pre-selection of one of its valued board members, Gisele Kapterian, who will be running in the next Federal election as the Liberal Candidate for the seat of North Sydney.

Kapterian has begun an extended leave of absence from her position on the ANC-AU National Board as she campaigns for the seat ahead of the next Federal election.

As an active member of the Armenian-Australian community and a dedicated advocate for social justice and community empowerment, Kapterian brings a wealth of experience and a passionate commitment to serving the people of North Sydney.

As a longstanding member of the ANC-AU Board and previous background as an international lawyer and political staffer – including senior advisory roles for the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Trade, as well as Chief of Staff to a Federal Minister – Kapterian has demonstrated exemplary leadership, talent and a deep understanding of the issues facing her community and the broader Australian society.

The ANC-AU wishes Kapterian all the best for her campaign.

Kapterian, who was preselected in late 2023, said, “This part of the world is my home, and I am honoured to be given the opportunity to fight for the people of North Sydney and represent them in our nation’s parliament.”

Michael Kolokossian, Executive Director of the ANC-AU, said: “Gisele Kapterian is an incredibly talented colleague with a wealth of valuable experience. She has been a true asset to the ANC-AU board and can be an even greater asset to the Australian nation. We thank Gisele for her hard work and service to the Armenian-Australian community.”