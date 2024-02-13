Azerbaijan’s strategy aimed at deepening enmity in the region: Armenian PM receives UK lawmakers

The strategy of the Azerbaijani government is aimed at deepening enmity in our region, which is a very disturbing fact, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a meeting with UK parliamentary delegation led by MP John Whittingdale.

“Despite all these facts, our government is committed to the peace process, because our belief is that the peace process has no alternative. Of course, we should do everything to achieve concrete results in the peace process, and we are doing it. But unfortunately, it is not possible to do this without the political will of the other side. And today’s incident that claimed the lives of four soldiers testifies not only to the lack of political will for peace, but also to Azerbaijan’s intentions to deepen the enmity and military escalation, the Prime Minister said.

He said “this is evidenced by the events that took place yesterday and today.”

The statement came in the wake of a fresh provocation by Azeebaijan that left four Armenian troops killed and one wounded.

“The Azerbaijani press published information yesterday evening, according to which, in the area of today’s incident, an Armenian border guard opened fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions. Immediately after that, the Military Police of Armenia announced that an investigation was initiated on the basis of this information, because there is a very strict order from the Ministry of Defense of Armenia not to provoke any escalation, not to give in to provocations,” PM Pashinyan noted.

“And that was a very clear message from Armenia, and the press release of the Military Police clearly stated that if that fact is proven, it would mean a violation of the order, resulting in legal consequences. But despite that, early this morning, Azerbaijan started a local but large-scale attack with the use of drones, and as I mentioned, unfortunately four servicemen were killed,” he added.

Referring to the relations between Armenia and the United Kingdom, the Prime Minister hailed the dynamics in bilateral relations over the past years. Nikol Pashinyan voiced hope that this dynamic will not only continue, but will rise to a new level of relations.

Sir John Whittingdale expressed his condolences and support to the families of those killed as a result of Azerbaijan’s military operation and to the Armenian people. At the same time, he expressed concern about the military operations and emphasized the need to implement steps aimed at strengthening peace and stability.

The interlocutors discussed a number of issues related to the Armenia-United Kingdom multilateral cooperation, strengthening of inter-parliamentary ties.

Reference was made to the democratic reforms implemented in Armenia, the steps taken by the Armenian government to fight corruption, and the issues related to the processes taking place in the Caucasus.

The UK parliamentarians also referred to the capabilities of the Armenian government in meeting the humanitarian needs of more than 100,000 forcibly displaced people from Nagorno Karabakh. Support from the international community was also highlighted.