US defense officials attend Army Day reception hosted by Armenian Embassy

The Armenian Embassy in the US hosted a reception on the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of formation of the Armenian Armed Forces.



The event was attended by representatives of the US Department of Defense (Office of the Secretary of Defense, Defense Intelligence Agency, Ground Forces, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Defense Security Cooperation Agency, National Guard Bureau, Joint Staff), State Department, Military Diplomatic Corps. A delegation of the Kansas National Guard also arrived in Washington to participate in the event.

After the national anthems of the Republic of Armenia and the United States, speeches were made by the military attaché of the Republic of Armenia to the United States, Colonel A. Mkrtchyan, the Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the United States Lilit Makunts, and the Deputy Secretary of Defense of the United States Laura Cooper.