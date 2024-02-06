Armenia, Hungary to cooperate in culture and education

A Memorandum of Cooperation in the fields of culture, higher education, secondary vocational education and training and innovation, scientific and technical activities has been signed between Armenia’s Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports and the Ministry of Culture and Innovation of Hungary.

Presidents of the two countries, Vahagn Khachaturyan and Katalin Novák were present at the signing ceremony.

It was signed by Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Artur Martirosyan and Balash Hanko, State Secretary of the Ministry of Culture and Innovation of Hungary.