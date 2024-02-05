US launches more strikes against Houthis in Yemen

The US carried out more strikes against Houthi missiles in Yemen on Sunday, US Central Command (Centcom) said in a statement.

Centcom said US forces struck a land-attack cruise missile and four anti-ship missiles that “were prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea”.

The latest action comes a day after joint US-UK strikes on Houthi targets.

It follows continued attacks by the group on military and commercial ships in the Red Sea.

The Houthis’ attacks have forced major shipping companies to avoid the waterway, impacting international trade.