At PACE, Cyprus President speaks of mass exodus of Armenians from Nagorno Karabakh, calls for humanitarian relief measures

Cyprus supports the normalization and the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan within the framework of EU mediation, said Nikos Christodoulides, President of Cyprus, in his address to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

He said it “will undoubtedly contribute to the long-term stability and prosperity of the wider region.”

“Any incentives to facilitate and encourage such development should be balanced, and carefully planned and implemented,” Nikos Christodoulides noted.

Referring to Nagorno Karabalh, he said “we have become witnesses to yet another humanitarian crisis, affecting tens of thousands of people.”

“This acute humanitarian crisis has turned into a mass exodus of the Armenian population from the region. We need to take all necessary measures to provide immediate humanitarian relief and also address the long-term situation of the ethnic Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh. At the same time, the increased and immediate needs of Armenia, stemming from the events of last September, should be properly and adequately addressed,” the President of Cyprus said.