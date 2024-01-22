Any violation of Armenian territory will have serious consequences for EU relations with Baku – Borrell

The European Union is concerned about the claims of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the territory of Armenia, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell stated at a press conference following the EU Council meeting in Brussels.

“Aliyev’s territorial claims are of serious concern. Any violation of Armenian territory and sovereignty is unacceptable and will have serious consequences for our relations with Azerbaijan,” Borrell said.

According to the High Representative, the Council expressed solidarity with Paris following the expulsion of French diplomats by Baku.

“Azerbaijan needs to return to sustentive peace talks with Armenia, he said.