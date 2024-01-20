Senior Iran Revolutionary Guard officials killed in Syria strike blamed on Israel

Five senior members of Iran’s security forces have been killed in a suspected air strike on the Syrian capital, the BBC reports.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard blamed Israel for the attack, which it said killed its military advisers as well as a number of Syrian forces.

Israel has not commented. For years it has carried out strikes on Iranian-linked targets in Syria.

Such strikes have intensified since the Israel-Gaza war began following Hamas’s 7 October attacks on Israel.

Iran’s foreign ministry said the attacks were an “aggressive and provocative” act by Israel, urging international actors to condemn them.