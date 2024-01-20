TopWorld

Senior Iran Revolutionary Guard officials killed in Syria strike blamed on Israel

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email January 20, 2024, 21:18
Less than a minute

Five senior members of Iran’s security forces have been killed in a suspected air strike on the Syrian capital, the BBC reports.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard blamed Israel for the attack, which it said killed its military advisers as well as a number of Syrian forces.

Israel has not commented. For years it has carried out strikes on Iranian-linked targets in Syria.

Such strikes have intensified since the Israel-Gaza war began following Hamas’s 7 October attacks on Israel.

Iran’s foreign ministry said the attacks were an “aggressive and provocative” act by Israel, urging international actors to condemn them.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email January 20, 2024, 21:18
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button