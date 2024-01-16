Mezzo TV to honor Armenian composer Aram Khachaturian with a film and two concerts

As a result of the cooperation of the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra and the prestigious French Mezzo TV channel until February 1, Mezzo will air the concerts of the State Symphony Orchestra of Armenia.

The concerts will feature works by Aram Khachaturian, Avet Terteryan, Eduard Baghdasaryan, Arno Babajanyan, Alexander Harutyunyan and other composers.

The documentary film dedicated to the 120th anniversary of Aram Khachatryan, shot by the Mezzo TV at the initiative of the Aram Khachatryan Cultural Foundation and the Ministry of Education and Culture, will continue to be shown. The film premiered on Mezzo in December 2023.

The full schedule is available here.