UN Court will deliver order on Armenia’s application against Azerbaijan on November 17

On Friday 17 November 2023, the International Court of Justice will deliver its Order on the Request for the indication of provisional measures submitted by Armenia on 28 September 2023 in the case concerning Application of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (Armenia v. Azerbaijan).

A public sitting will take place at 3 p.m. (6 p.m. Yerevan time) at the Peace Palace in The Hague,

during which Judge Joan E. Donoghue, President of the Court, will read the Court’s Order.



On 16 September 2021, Armenia filed an Application instituting proceedings against Azerbaijan with regard to alleged violations of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.

The Court held a public hearing in the case on October 12: