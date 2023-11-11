Michael Jackson jacket sells for £250,000 at auction

An iconic leather jacket worn by Michael Jackson in the 1980s has been bought for £250,000 ($306,000), the BBC reports.

The black-and-white garment, worn by the late singer in a Pepsi advert, had been expected to sell for between £200,000 and £400,000 at the auction.

The item was among more than 200 pieces of music memorabilia sold in London on Friday, including a George Michael jacket and an Amy Winehouse hairpiece.

Pieces linked to David Bowie, Oasis and The Beatles also went under the hammer.

Jackson wore the jacket in 1984, in the first of a series of commercials the superstar did for the soft drink company.

Those adverts are mainly remembered for an incident, which saw Jackson’s hair catch fire during one filming session, leaving him with serious burns. He was wearing a different jacket at the time.