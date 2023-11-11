FBI agents seize New York Mayor’s electronics amid Turkey probe

The FBI has seized the phones of New York City Mayor Eric Adams in an apparent escalation of an investigation into campaign financing, the BBC reports.

His campaign said electronic devices, believed to be two iPhones and an iPad, were taken by agents on Monday night.

The search was first reported by the New York Times, which said the probe centered on whether the campaign had conspired with the Turkish government to receive illegal foreign donations.

Mr Adams, 63, denies wrongdoing.

On Friday, Boyd Johnson, a lawyer for the mayor’s campaign organization, said Mr Adams had been approached by the FBI after an event.