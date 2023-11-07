Netanyahu says Israel to have ‘security responsibility’ of Gaza after fighting

Israel will have “overall security responsibility” for Gaza once the fighting ends, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview with US broadcaster ABC News.

The Israeli PM also resisted calls for a ceasefire but said humanitarian pauses might be possible to let aid into the enclave and Israeli hostages out.

Overnight there were reported explosions in the southern Gazan city of Khan Younis and elsewhere as Israel bombards the StripIt’s been one month since Hamas attacked Israel on 7 October, killing more than 1,400 people and kidnapping more than 200 others – almost all remain captive.

The Israeli military has responded by launching air strikes on Gaza and sending in troops – it says it’s targeting Hamas infrastructure and minimizing civilian deaths.

More than 10,000 people have been killed in Gaza according to the Hamas-run health ministry, including more than 4,100 children.

UN chief António Guterres has warned that Gaza is becoming a “graveyard for children” and the need for a “humanitarian ceasefire” becomes “more urgent with every passing hour.”