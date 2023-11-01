AI named word of the year by Collins Dictionary

The grip artificial intelligence has gained over humanity in 2023 – or at least the increase in conversations about whether it will be a force for revolutionary good or apocalyptic destruction – has led AI to be given the title of “word of the year” by the makers of Collins Dictionary, the BBC reports.

Usage of the term has quadrupled this year, the publisher said.

Other contenders ranged from ultraprocessed to Ulez, but Collins managing director Alex Beecroft said AI had been “the talking point of 2023”.

He said: “We know that AI has been a big focus this year in the way that it has developed and has quickly become as ubiquitous and embedded in our lives as email, streaming or any other once futuristic, now everyday technology.”