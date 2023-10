Important for Yerevan and Baku to stay commiitred to a positive and agreed agenda – Toivo Klaar

EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar says important for Yerevan and Baku to stay commiitred to a positive and agreed agenda.

“Back from Baku and Yerevan where I discussed next steps towards comprehensive normalisation. Important for Azerbaijan and Armenia to stay committed to a positive and agreed agenda,” Klaar said.

“Expect that this engagement will be firmed up at a high level meeting in Brussels later this month,” he added.