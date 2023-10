The Paris City Council has voted unanimously to grant honorary citizenship to Armenians displaced from Nagorno Karabakh, Mayor Anne Hidalgo informs.

“It is the honor for the Council of Paris to unanimously vote for honorary citizenship of the City of Paris for the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh, victims of ethnic cleansing,” Anne Hidalgo said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“Paris will always protect Armenians threatened by the genocidal process led by Azerbaijan,” she said.