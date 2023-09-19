PoliticsTop

Azerbaijani forces use mortars as they violate ceasefire in Askeran

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 19, 2023, 11:54
Less than a minute

On September 19, at around 11:10 am, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in Askeran region using a mortar.

No casualties are reported on the Armenian side as a result of the ceasefire violation.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 19, 2023, 11:54
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button