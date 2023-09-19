Home | All news | Politics | Azerbaijani forces use mortars as they violate ceasefire in Askeran PoliticsTop Azerbaijani forces use mortars as they violate ceasefire in Askeran Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 19, 2023, 11:54 Less than a minute On September 19, at around 11:10 am, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in Askeran region using a mortar. No casualties are reported on the Armenian side as a result of the ceasefire violation. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 19, 2023, 11:54 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print