Bronze statue of Karen Demirchyan being installed in front of Sports and Concert Complex in Yerevan

The bronze statue of Karen Demirchyan, National Hero of Armenia, is being installed in front of the Sports and Concert Complex named after him, Deputy Mayor of Yerevan Tigran Avinyan informs.



According to him, the installation of the sculpture is only one important step in the project of restoration project of the area. “It will become complete with the creation of an adjacent green park and landscaped area,” the Deputy Mayor says.



The author of the influential statue is sculptor Sargis Babayan, who has created the image of Demirchyan in motion, stepping from the pedestal towards the people.