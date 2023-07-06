Moscow voices concern over humanitarian situation in Nagorno Karabakh, urges Baku to unblock Lachin corridor

Moscow is extremely concerned about the increasing ceasefire violations in Nagorno-Karabakh and the ongoing blockade of the Lachin corridor, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova told reporters today.

“According to available information, the humanitarian situation in the region is deteriorating. We regret to state that due to a supply cut, the population of Karabakh may be left without stocks of food, essentials and medicines,” the diplomat said.

“This runs counter to the trilateral agreements between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, including the provisions of the statement of November 9, 2020. We call on Baku and Yerevan to resolve all issues exclusively through political and diplomatic means. We call on the Azerbaijani side to unblock the Lachin corridor, ensure unhindered movement of citizens, vehicles and cargo for civilian purposes,” the official representative of the Russian MFA added.

At the same time, Zakharova noted that the actions of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh will correspond to the development of the situation on the ground. “These actions [of the Russian peacekeepers] will correspond to the development of the situation on the ground and will, of course, go in line with the agreements reached between the three parties,” she stressed.