Russian President’s Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov has denied reports claiming that the plane with Vladimir Putin headed for St. Petersburg.



The information was disseminated through Telegram channels.

“Putin works in the Kremlin,” Peskov told TASS.

Earlier today Vladimir Putin vowed to punish the Wagner group for “betrayal” and “treason.”

Putin addressed the nation Saturday, after mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin called for a rebellion and reached a key Russian city with his troops.