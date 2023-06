Less than a minute

Azerbaijan turning Armenian church in Berdzor into a mosque

Azerbaijan is turning the Holy Ascension Church of Berdzor into a mosque, the State Service for Preservation of Historic Environment (Artsakh Monuments) reports.

Photos shared on social media show the cross has been removed from the dome.

Artsakh Monuments describes the act as “expropriation of history, destruction of cultural identity, religious intolerance and falsification.”