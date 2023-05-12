Eurovision 2023: Armenia’s Brunette to perform 17th in the Grand Final

Armenia’s Brunette will perform 17th in the Grand Final of Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in Liverpool.

Following each semi-final, the qualifiers drew first half or second half. Producers have now decided their precise position within each half (in order to create the most interesting show).

Four of the six automatic qualifiers — Italy, France, Germany, and Spain — drew their halves following their second rehearsals last weekend.

The Grand Final will take place on Saturday, May 13.

Grand Final Running Order:

1. Austria | Teya & Salena – Who The Hell Is Edgar?

2. Portugal | Mimicat – Ai Coração

3. Switzerland | Remo Forrer – Watergun

4. Poland | Blanka – Solo

5. Serbia | Luke Black – Samo Mi Se Spava

6. France: La Zarra – Évidemment

7. Cyprus | Andrew Lambrou – Break A Broken Heart

8. Spain: Blanca Paloma – Eaea

9. Sweden | Loreen – Tattoo

10. Albania | Albina & Familja Kelmendi – Duje

11. Italy: Marco Mengoni – Due Vite

12. Estonia | Alika – Bridges

13. Finland | Käärijä – Cha Cha Cha

14. Czechia | Vesna – My Sister’s Crown

15. Australia | Voyager – Promise

16. Belgium | Gustaph – Because Of You

17. Armenia | Brunette – Future Lover

18. Moldova | Pasha Parfeni – Soarele şi Luna

19. Ukraine: TVORCHI – Heart of Steel

20. Norway | Alessandra – Queen of Kings

21. Germany: Lord of the Lost – Blood & Glitter

22. Lithuania | Monika Linkytė – Stay

23. Israel | Noa Kirel – Unicorn

24. Slovenia | Joker Out – Carpe Diem

25. Croatia | Let 3 – Mama ŠČ!

26. United Kingdom: Mae Muller – I Wrote A Song