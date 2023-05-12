Eurovision 2023: Armenia’s Brunette to perform 17th in the Grand Final

Armenia’s Brunette will perform 17th in the Grand Final of Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in Liverpool.
Following each semi-final, the qualifiers drew first half or second half. Producers have now decided their precise position within each half (in order to create the most interesting show).
Four of the six automatic qualifiers — Italy, France, Germany, and Spain — drew their halves following their second rehearsals last weekend.
The Grand Final will take place on Saturday, May 13.
Grand Final Running Order:
1. Austria | Teya & Salena – Who The Hell Is Edgar?
2. Portugal | Mimicat – Ai Coração
3. Switzerland | Remo Forrer – Watergun
4. Poland | Blanka – Solo
5. Serbia | Luke Black – Samo Mi Se Spava
6. France: La Zarra – Évidemment
7. Cyprus | Andrew Lambrou – Break A Broken Heart
8. Spain: Blanca Paloma – Eaea
9. Sweden | Loreen – Tattoo
10. Albania | Albina & Familja Kelmendi – Duje
11. Italy: Marco Mengoni – Due Vite
12. Estonia | Alika – Bridges
13. Finland | Käärijä – Cha Cha Cha
14. Czechia | Vesna – My Sister’s Crown
15. Australia | Voyager – Promise
16. Belgium | Gustaph – Because Of You
17. Armenia | Brunette – Future Lover
18. Moldova | Pasha Parfeni – Soarele şi Luna
19. Ukraine: TVORCHI – Heart of Steel
20. Norway | Alessandra – Queen of Kings
21. Germany: Lord of the Lost – Blood & Glitter
22. Lithuania | Monika Linkytė – Stay
23. Israel | Noa Kirel – Unicorn
24. Slovenia | Joker Out – Carpe Diem
25. Croatia | Let 3 – Mama ŠČ!
26. United Kingdom: Mae Muller – I Wrote A Song