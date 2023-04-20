There must be a negotiated and lasting settlement to Artsakh issue – Nancy Pelosi

There must be a negotiated, comprehensive, and lasting settlement to the Artsakh conflict so that we can pave the way to peace and security, Member of the House of Representatives, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi said at the Congressional Armenian Genocide observance.

“Make no mistake. Support for the Armenian people is bipartisan. America will be there as Armenia holds down an important front in the battle of a democracy versus autocracy. We saw that when we were there,” she said.

Recalling her visit to the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan last year, Pelosi said it was a “life-changing experience,” stressing that it’s necessary to ensure that such atrocities never happen again.