US and France stress the need to ensure free movement along Lachin corridor

Catherine Colonna, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, had a telephone conversation from Brazil with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Among other issues, the Minister and the Secretary of State discussed the situation between Armenia and Azerbaijan, reviewing efforts under way to resolve the conflict and emphasizing the need for free movement along the Lachin corridor to be immediately restored.

“The serious humanitarian consequences of the current deadlock on the people of Nagorno-Karabakh are unacceptable, and France and the United States are combining their efforts to end the situation, through their contacts between Prime Minister Pachinyan and President Aliyev,” the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement.