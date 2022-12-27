Azerbaijani special services spreading fake news about evacuation of Artsakh – NSS

Using the Facebook pages of the citizens of the Republic of Artsakh, the Azerbaijani special services are spreading false news about the evacuation of the residents of Artsakh, with the aim of spreading panic among the population, the National Security Service (NSS) of Artsakh reports.

The NSS urges not to give in to fake news and to keep calm. It fully monitors the situation in the territory of the republic.



In case of receiving information with questionable content, it’s necessary to contact the official website of the National Security Service of the Republic of Artsakh or call the hotline: 047-94-41-26 and 41-26.