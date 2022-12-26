PoliticsTop

Grigor Minasyan appointed Minister of Justice

President Vahagn Khachaturyan has signed a decree, appointing Grigor Minasyan as Minister of Justice .

Earlier today Grigor Minasyan was relieved of the duties of the Deputy Minister of Justice by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s decision.

