Grigor Minasyan appointed Minister of Justice

Siranush Ghazanchyan
December 26, 2022, 13:02

President Vahagn Khachaturyan has signed a decree, appointing Grigor Minasyan as Minister of Justice.

Earlier today Grigor Minasyan was relieved of the duties of the Deputy Minister of Justice by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's decision.