Berlin’s giant AquaDom aquarium containing 1,500 fish explodes

A giant aquarium containing a million liters of water in the lobby of the Radisson Blu in Berlin has burst, flooding the hotel and nearby streets, the BBC reports.

The “AquaDom” – home to 1,500 tropical fish – is 14m high and was described as the largest free-standing cylindrical aquarium in the world.

Police said there had been “incredible maritime damage” and two people were injured by glass shards.

Debris from the break was also scattered in the street in front of the building, which was closed due to flooding. Guests have been moved out of the hotel.

The aquarium was modernized two years ago, and there is a clear-walled lift built inside for use by visitors. Some of the rooms in the hotel are advertised as having views of it.

Berlin’s fire brigade said more than 100 firefighters were in attendance and it was not clear what caused the break. A police source told local media there is no evidence the break was the result of a targeted attack.

The aquarium contained more than 100 different species of fish.